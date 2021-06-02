Serena Williams needs three sets to reach the third round of the French Open

As I did during my whole career, I left everything on court last night & that was a victory itself. It was really special to feel the @rolandgarros vibe one last time.

I’ll keep unforgettable memories forever. The clay, the french flair, the close battles. Merci, Paris! ??❤️ pic.twitter.com/MkKETvnxmU

— Carla Suárez Navarro (@CarlaSuarezNava) June 2, 2021