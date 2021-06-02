Goalkeeping duo join England’s Team GB continent in Hege Riise’s training squad

England manager Hege Riise has chosen predominantly those selected for Team GB for her England camp

England Women’s head coach Hege Riise has named a 21-player squad for the upcoming training camp, including predominantly those selected in Team GB’s group for this summer’s Olympics.

Goalkeepers Carly Telford and Hannah Hampton join the 19 England players whose places for Tokyo were confirmed – 15 in the 18-player squad and four travelling reserves – last week.

Nikita Parris will be rested from travelling to Bisham Abbey to manage her workload after a full season with Lyon, but will be integrated into other squad activities.

“Whilst this is purely an England camp, it felt sensible to really focus in now on preparations for the Olympics with the English players who have been selected for Team GB,” Riise said.

“Scotland’s Kim Little and Caroline Weir and Wales’ Sophie Ingle will potentially be in action when the two nations meet in the international window.

“We will watch that match with great interest as well as ensuring we keep in regular touch with them before we meet for the first GB football camp on June 17.

“Whilst England men begin their UEFA Euro campaign at St George’s Park, we are excited to be basing ourselves at Bisham Abbey and look forward to making full use of their acclimation chambers as part of our work to prepare players for the hot and humid conditions we will face in Japan.”