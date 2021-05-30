Giannis Antetokounmpo lands triple-double as Milwaukee Bucks sweep Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scores a slam dunk

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double as the Milwaukee Bucks completed a 4-0 clean sweep of their NBA first-round play-off series against the Miami Heat on Saturday.

The reigning back-to-back MVP finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists as the Bucks won 120-103 at Miami to advance to the next round against either the Brooklyn Nets or the Boston Celtics, with the Nets leading that series 2-1.

Brook Lopez scored 25 points, Bryn Forbes had 22 and Khris Middleton 20 as the the Bucks became the first team to advance to the second round.

The MVP dropped his first career playoff triple-double: 20 PTS | 15 AST | 12 REB pic.twitter.com/EfL5MvCnFT — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 29, 2021

Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 14 rebounds for Miami, who led 64-57 after the first half but were swamped 63-39 in the second.

The Philadelphia 76ers took a 3-0 lead in their series against the Washington Wizards with a dominant 132-103 win in the capital.

Joel Embiid scored a career play-off high of 36 points, including 25 in the first half, and was able to be rested for the entire fourth quarter.

The top-seeded 76ers will push for their clean-sweep on Monday.

Russell Westbrook had a triple double of 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for Washington, while Bradley Beal had 25 points.

The Utah Jazz took a 2-1 series lead over the Memphis Grizzlies with a 121-111 away win.

?| Mountain Mike, rock steady. 27p | 8a | 7 3pm | 6r | +16 pic.twitter.com/BEiR9TpeQQ — utahjazz (@utahjazz) May 30, 2021

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 29 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter as the top seeds in the West kept a dogged Memphis at arm’s length through the second half.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 28 points while Dillon Brooks had 27 before fouling out.

In Saturday’s other playoff match, the Portland Trail Blazers beat the visiting Denver Nuggets 115-95 to even their series at 2-2.