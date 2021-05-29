England begin Euro 2020 preparations as players arrive in North East

England's Euro 2020 camp is under way

England players have started to convene in the North East as Gareth Southgate’s European Championship preparations get under way.

The Three Lions manager last week named a 33-man provisional squad for this summer’s rearranged Euros, which he will have to trim down to 26 names on Tuesday.

Southgate named an expanded group to help cope with the impact of European final absentees, with seven players involved in Saturday’s Champions League clash between Chelsea and Manchester City.

A further five players were involved for Manchester United on Wednesday, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost the Europa League showpiece to Villarreal on penalties in Poland.

Available squad members reported to Rockliffe Hall in the north-east on Saturday, kicking off a nine-day camp that takes in the warm-up friendlies against Austria and Romania in Middlesbrough.

England captain Harry Kane was among the arrivals, so too Jesse Lingard, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Kieran Trippier.

The latter had to complete a quarantine period after returning from Spain, where he won the LaLiga title with Atletico Madrid.

Jordan Henderson also linked up with Southgate’s squad as the Liverpool skipper looks to prove his fitness, having been ruled out since undergoing groin surgery in February.