Midfielder Sam Szmodics called up into Republic of Ireland squad

Peterborough midfielder Sammie Szmodics has won a first call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad

Peterborough midfielder Sam Szmodics has been called into the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time after manager Stephen Kenny’s plans were hit by injuries once again.

The 25-year-old, who qualifies through his grandmother, is one of two men drafted into the party for next month’s friendlies against Andorra and Hungary after keeper Darren Randolph, who has a hip problem, and strikers Callum Robinson (Achilles) and Aaron Connolly (foot) were ruled out.

Szmodics scored 15 goals in 42 appearances last season as Posh won promotion to the Sky Bet Championship as League One runners-up.

Bournemouth’s Mark Travers will replace West Ham counterpart Randolph, while skipper Seamus Coleman has been passed fit to join up after missing the final game of Everton’s Premier League season against Manchester City through injury.

“Swansea City duo Conor Hourihane and Ryan Manning will link up with the squad on Monday after their EFL Championship play-off final whilst Shamrock Rovers’ Daniel Mandroiu will report for duty on Sunday following the SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixture against Longford Town.”

Kenny and his players will have a chance to work together at a training camp in Spain – they met up in Girona on Friday – ahead of the trip to Andorra on June 3 and the clash with the Hungarians in Budapest five days later.