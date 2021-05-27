Jonny Clayton to face Michael van Gerwen in the Premier League’s last four

Jonny Clayton

Jonny Clayton claimed the final play-off place in the Premier League and set up a meeting with tournament favourite Michael van Gerwen by beating Dimitri van den Bergh on Thursday night.

Clayton triumphed 8-6 in the final contest of the night, with Van Gerwen having earlier sealed top spot with an 8-6 win over Peter Wright.

After Van den Bergh took a 1-0 lead Clayton turned on the style as he swiftly turned the tables, never again allowing the Belgian to get back on level terms.

?? ????? ?? Jonny Clayton sets up a semi-final clash with Michael van Gerwen after producing a sensational 104 average in an 8-6 win over Dimitri Van den Bergh! What a season for the debutants ? pic.twitter.com/Ucbb63D13S — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 27, 2021

And after a strong finish, the Welshman sounded in bullish mood ahead of Friday’s showdown.

“I’m in the top four, let’s go,” he said on Sky Sports. “I’m not going to lose now. I’m here to win, it means so much to me. My first year in the Premier League, hopefully I can do it year after year. Probably the biggest game I’ve ever played in my life.”

Van Gerwen admitted he was not at his best as he passed up opportunities to finish off Wright earlier in the night, with all eyes now on Friday.

“I can’t really complain finishing with 23 points, I was coming from far so I had to work really hard on my game,” he said. “The tournament is not done yet, the most important day is tomorrow.

????. ????. ????. The roof has been BLOWN OFF the Marshall Arena as Jose de Sousa produces a sensational 120 checkout with three double tops! He really is 'The Special One' ?? pic.twitter.com/drwoHi2IeQ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 27, 2021

“It’s always nice to beat Peter. The wasn’t a lot at stake but you still want to win the game to go into tomorrow. Everyone knows I’m a confident player and with crowds like this and everybody enjoying themselves again it makes me even hungrier.”

Clayton and Van Gerwen will now meet in the first semi-final on Friday night. The other last-four contest will match Jose de Sousa against Nathan Aspinall, and the Portuguese may well have the psychological advantage after beating Aspinall 8-3 on Thursday night.

De Sousa hit his 80th and 81st 180s of the tournament in a superb victory, breaking Gary Anderson’s record in the process.