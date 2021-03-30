Chelsea Champions League quarter-final legs to be played in Seville

Chelsea v Sheffield United – Emirates FA Cup – Quarter Final – Stamford Bridge

Both legs of Chelsea’s Champions League quarter-final against Porto will be played in Seville.

Covid-19 travel restrictions mean the match cannot take place in Portugal, so Porto’s home leg will be next Wednesday with Chelsea’s taking place six days later.

UEFA said: “UEFA is able to officially confirm that the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first and second-leg matches involving FC Porto and Chelsea FC, will now both be played at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in Seville.

“The dates of the matches (April 7 and April 13) and the kick-off times (9pmCET) will remain the same.