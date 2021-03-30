Ashleigh Barty battles into Miami Open semi-finals

Ashleigh Barty moved through to the semi-finals in Miami

World number one Ashleigh Barty moved into the semi-finals of the Miami Open with a hard-fought victory over Aryna Sabalenka.

Barty, who won the title the last time the event was played in 2019, rode something of a rollercoaster against her big-hitting opponent in a 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-3 win.

There was nothing to choose between the two in the first set until Sabalenka played a poor service game at 4-4 and threw her racket away in disgust.

The defending champion moves on!@ashbarty is into the #MiamiOpen semifinals once again ?? pic.twitter.com/AyAiCf1hB9 — wta (@WTA) March 30, 2021

Barty saved seven break points across the first two sets and looked poised for victory when she moved 5-4 ahead in the second-set tie-break, with a mini-break, only for Sabalenka to win three points in a row.

The Belarusian let out a huge roar and it was all to play for when they kicked off the deciding set after a 10-minute break in the punishing heat.