The sporting weekend in pictures

Harry Kane

Harry Kane’s first international goal in 16 months helped England on their way to a comfortable 2-0 victory in Albania as World Cup qualification continued without a hitch for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Scotland came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw with Israel in Tel Aviv, but the Republic of Ireland suffered an embarrassing home defeat to Luxembourg.

In the domestic game, Manchester United Women celebrated their first match at Old Trafford with a valuable 2-0 victory over West Ham in the Women’s Super League.

Away from the football, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton held off Max Verstappen in a thrilling finish to win the Bahrain Grand Prix, while France’s Victor Perez lost to eventual winner Billy Horschel in the semi-finals of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas.

England’s cricketers suffered a seven-run defeat in their third One Day International against India to lose the series 2-1, despite a brilliant 95 not out by Sam Curran.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best pictures from the sporting weekend.

Mason Mount celebrates scoring England’s second goal in their World Cup qualifying win in Albania (Florian Abazaj/PA)

Scotland’s Ryan Fraser shoots beyond Israel’s Dor Peretz during a World Cup qualifier in Tel Aviv (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Republic of Ireland’s Seamus Coleman (left) appears dejected after Luxembourg’s Gerson Rodrigues scores in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at the Aviva Stadium (Brian Lawless/PA)

Manchester United’s Lauren James shoots under pressure from West Ham’s Cecilie Redisch Kvamme during the FA Women’s Super League match at Old Trafford (Zac Goodwin/PA)

India’s captain Virat Kohli dives to field the ball during the third ODI against England in Pune (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix (Lars Baron, Pool via AP)

France’s Victor Perez reacts to missing his birdie putt on the 16th in his semi-final defeat to Billy Horschel at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (David J. Phillip/AP)

Britain’s Johanna Konta lost to Petra Kvitova in the Miami Open (Wilfredo Lee/AP)