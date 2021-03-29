Sergio Aguero’s Manchester City career in numbers

Aguero has enjoyed a highly successful and prolific career at Manchester City

Manchester City have announced Sergio Aguero is to leave the club at the end of the season.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his career in numbers.

257 – Goals for Manchester City (club record).

181 – Goals in the Premier League (fourth on all-time list behind Alan Shearer 260, Wayne Rooney 208 and Andy Cole 187)

10 – Trophies won with City (Premier League 4, FA Cup 1, League Cup 5).

384 – Appearances for City.

16 – Hat-tricks for City.