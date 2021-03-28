Superb assist sees Sacramento Kings claim dramatic win over Cleveland Cavaliers

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes is congratulated by guard De’Aaron Fox

The Sacramento Kings scored an unlikely win over the Cleveland Cavaliers when Harrison Barnes caught a pass from the opposite end of the court and sank a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Barnes, who scored 16 on the night, caught the pass from the opposite baseline and was successful from 26 feet as time expired to record a 100-98 victory.

De’Aaron Fox had 36 points and six assists – including the one to Barnes – as the Kings took their fourth win in a row.

The Utah Jazz started strongly and kept their foot on the pedal to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-110.

The NBA-leading Jazz won their fifth game on the trot, the side opening up a 39-19 lead in the first quarter with Donovan Mitchell ending with 35 points.

Russell Westbrook had a triple-double for the Washington Wizards – recording 19 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists – to help his side to a 106-92 win over the Detroit Pistons, while the New York Knicks saw off a Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks 102-96.

Russell Westbrook has tied our franchise record with his 15th triple-double!#WizPistons | @russwest44 pic.twitter.com/1gbSjC3I06 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 28, 2021

Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets won their second game in four with a 129-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Zion Williamson scored 38 points to help the New Orleans Pelicans to a 112-103 win over the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs saw off the Chicago Bulls 120-104.