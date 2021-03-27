Wales boss Wayne Pivac shuts out critics of his curtains

Wayne Pivac

Wales lifted the Guinness Six Nations trophy on Saturday – but not before head coach Wayne Pivac managed to pull himself together and defend the style of curtains in his house!

Pivac’s backdrop during a live Friday night television interview after Wales were confirmed as champions attracted plenty of interest.

The floral-patterned curtains, complete with tassles, could possibly not be described as cutting-edge decor.

And the Wales boss had clearly received plenty of ribbing from players and management before he attempted to draw matters to a close.

“I just want to clarify the questioning of the decor of the house that I live in,” a smiling Pivac told reporters ahead of the trophy presentation at Wales’ training base.

“The curtains weren’t selected by me or my wife Mikaela – we rent the property – so I just wanted to get that out there and clear it up!

“They are not curtains of choice, but they are very thick and they keep the cold out and the warm in, so they do their job.

“Hopefully, I will be able to get some sort of sponsorship deal from a curtain place! There has been a lot of feedback on the curtains from all over the globe. It has taken off. I seriously hope I am going to get a windfall from that.”