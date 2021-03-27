Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for coronavirus

India's Sachin Tendulkar playing a cover drive

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a post on Twitter, the 47-year-old nicknamed the Little Master said he was experiencing mild symptoms and would be isolating at home.

Tendulkar, the highest run scorer in Tests with 15,921, starred for India between 1989 and 2013 and is the only player to have scored more than 100 international centuries across all three formats of the game.

He said: “I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay.

“However, I’ve tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative.

“I’ve quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors.

“I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country.