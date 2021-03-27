Holland cheer returning fans while Turkey win again

Steven Berghuis, right, celebrates his goal for Holland

Holland got their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track with a 2-0 home win over Latvia in front of 5,000 spectators in the Amsterdam ArenA.

Steven Berghuis and Luuk de Jong scored in each half as the Dutch responded to a surprise 4-2 loss to Turkey in Istanbul on Wednesday at the start of their Group G campaign.

The match was played in front of 5,000 fans as part of a government-supported study into the amount of contact in crowd situations.

Turkey maintained their 100 per cent record with a comfortable 3-0 win over Norway, who had substitute Kristian Thorstvedt sent off late on.

Playing their home game in Malaga due to coronavirus restrictions in Oslo, the Norwegians protested about the Qatar World Cup for the second time in four days by wearing t-shirts that called for human rights to be respected. The players also held up their left hands, mirroring the international logo for human rights.

Ozan Tufan scored two superb goals for Turkey, either side of Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu’s header.

Belgium were held to a 1-1 draw in the Czech Republic. Lukas Provod put the hosts ahead early in the second half before Romelu Lukaku levelled things up after an hour.

European champions Portugal had to settle for a point after Serbia fought back for a 2-2 draw. Diogo Jota’s double put the visitors firmly in control at the break but second half goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Filip Kostic saw the game finish all square. Nikola Milenkovic was sent off for Serbia in injury time.

Luka Modric became Croatia’s most-capped player as he captained his side to a 1-0 win against Cyprus.

The Real Madrid midfielder won his 135th international cap on Saturday, passing the previous record set by former defender Darijo Srna.

Mario Pasalic’s first-half header gave Croatia their first win in Group H, following their opening 1-0 defeat at Slovenia.

Russia top the group with six points after they beat Slovenia 2-1. Artem Dzyuba scored twice for the hosts before Josip Ilicic pulled a goal back.

The Republic of Ireland suffered an embarrassing 1-0 home defeat to Luxembourg as Gerson Rodrigues’ 85th-minute strike condemned the Irish to a second defeat of the week.