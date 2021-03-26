Joe Allen to miss Wales World Cup qualifier with Czech Republic through injury

Joe Allen will miss Wales' World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic after his injury against Belgium.

Joe Allen will miss Wales’ World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic on Tuesday due to a soft tissue injury.

Allen lasted only seven minutes of Wales’ 3-1 opening qualifying defeat in Belgium on Wednesday, the 31-year-old Stoke midfielder’s first international appearance since 2019 after an Achilles injury.

“We’ve lost Joe, which is a shame. It is a big loss for us,” caretaker manager Robert Page said.

“It’s disappointing not to have him, he’ll have to go back to the club now and they’ll assess him.”

Wales play a Cardiff friendly against Mexico on Saturday while the Czechs, 6-2 winners away to Estonia in their opening Group E qualifier, are at home to Belgium.

Page’s side will be without defenders Ben Davies, Tom Lockyer and James Lawrence for the next two games and on Thursday added uncapped Swansea centre-back Brandon Cooper to the squad.

Chris Gunter will lead the side out against Mexico as the Charlton full-back becomes the first Welshman to win 100 caps.

Page said: “He’s a model professional and thoroughly deserves 100 caps and all the credit he will get for having achieved that. It’s good to be a part of that with him.