Gallagher Premiership statistics

Saturday, March 27

Bristol (1) v Harlequins (3)

Bristol welcome back Fiji centre Semi Radradra from a knee injury in his first appearance since January. Ben Earl packs down at number eight following completion of the Six Nations, but full-back Max Malins is out with a thigh problem.

England centre Joe Marchant returns from the Six Nations to start in Harlequins’ midfield alongside Andre Esterhuizen. Joe Marler, Scott Baldwin and Wilco Louw return en masse in the front row with Alex Dombrandt leading the team.

Last season: Bristol 28 Harlequins 15, Harlequins 22 Bristol 17

Last Six League Matches: Bristol W D W W W W Harlequins W W L W L W

Top try scorers: Ratu Naulago (Bristol) 7; Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins) 8

Top point scorers: Callum Sheedy (Bristol) 44; Marcus Smith (Harlequins) 173

London Irish (6) v Bath (7)

Nick Phipps is back as starting scrum-half for London Irish, rotating with Ben Meehan. Hooker Agustin Creevy drops to the bench where there is a place for returning Ireland flanker Sean O’Brien.

Charlie Ewels will captain Bath after returning from England duty with international team-mate Anthony Watson selected at full-back. Orlando Bailey makes his first start at fly-half because Rhys Priestland is out with a hamstring issue.

Last season: Bath 34 London Irish 17, London Irish 10 Bath 38

Last Six League Matches: London Irish L D W L W L Bath W W W L W W

Top try scorers: Curtis Rona (London Irish) 4; Tom Dunn (Bath) 6

Top point scorers: Paddy Jackson (London Irish) 116; Rhys Priestland (Bath) 112

Wasps (10) v Sale (4)

Wasps make four changes, among them the return of England scrum-half Dan Robson, who slots straight back in at nine. Alfie Barbeary makes his first start since recovering from a high ankle sprain.

Sale make six changes including a first start for rising scrum half Raffi Quirke. Lood De Jager is rested so Cobus Wiese comes in at lock. England flanker Tom Curry is rested.

Last season: Wasps 11 Sale 20, Sale 28 Wasps 18

Last Six League Matches: Wasps W L L L L W Sale L L W W L W

Top try scorers: Paolo Odogwu (Wasps) 5; Byron McGuigan & Marland Yarde (Sale) 4

Top point scorers: Jimmy Gopperth (Wasps) 52; Alan MacGinty (Sale) 130

Worcester (12) v Northampton (5)

England centre Ollie Lawrence makes his first appearance for Worcester since Boxing Day due to international commitments and injury. Tighthead prop Nick Schonert is back from a neck injury.

Northampton make seven changes including the immediate return of Dan Biggar from Wales duty. He is joined at half-back by Alex Mitchell, while Mitchell’s England team-mate Dave Ribbans also starts.

Last season: Worcester 10 Northampton 16, Northampton 35 Worcester 16

Last Six League Matches: Worcester L L L L L L Northampton W W L L W L

Top try scorers: Perry Humphreys (Worcester) 5; Shaun Adendorff (Northampton) 4

Top point scorers: Billy Searle (Worcester) 41; James Grayson (Northampton) 54

Sunday, March 28