Slavia Prague refuse to release Ondrej Kudela for Czech Republic’s trip to Wales

Ondrej Kudela will not be released for the Czech Republic's World Cup qualifier against Wales

Slavia Prague have refused to release Ondrej Kudela for the Czech Republic’s World Cup qualifying trip to Wales, due in part to fears over his safety.

Centre-back Kudela was accused of racially abusing Glen Kamara when Slavia beat Rangers at Ibrox in Europa League action on March 18.

Rangers midfielder Kamara had to be held back by team-mates as he reacted with fury when Kudela wandered alongside him late in the game, cupping his hand before allegedly whispering a discriminatory slur – “you’re a f****** monkey, you know you are”, according to the Finn’s statement – into Kamara’s ear.

Glen Kamara, left, clashes with Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Slavia and Kudela have denied the claims, while UEFA has launched an investigation.

Slavia also alleged Kamara assaulted Kudela after the game, which saw the Czech league leaders win 2-0 to set up a quarter-final against Arsenal.

They filed a criminal complaint through the Czech Embassy and stated they were in direct contact with police in Glasgow.

The racism allegations have since been lodged with police.

The Czech Republic will face Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday, but will do so without Kudela – with his lawyers confirming Slavia harbour fears for his safety.

Ondrej Kudela will not be part of the Czech Republic squad against Wales (John Walton/PA)

“SK Slavia is supportive of a thorough investigation of all relevant facts and will fully cooperate with Police Scotland and UEFA,” read a statement from Pokorny Wagner and Partners.

“Today, Mr Kudela provided UEFA with a full statement regarding the ongoing investigation. The speculation published in the media about the possible arrest of Ondrej Kudela is incorrect.

“Police Scotland have confirmed to SK Slavia’s lawyers that the investigations are at an early stage and that Mr Kudela is fully co-operating.