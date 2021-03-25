On this day in 2010: Chris Hoy wins 10th world title with keirin gold in Denmark

Sir Chris Hoy won his 10th World Championship gold medal on this day in 2010

Sir Chris Hoy won his 10th world title as he triumphed in the keirin at the Track World Cycling Championships in Copenhagen on this day in 2010.

The Scot recovered from a crash in his heat to power to the final. He then held off Azizulhasni Awang of Malaysia on the line to claim his second medal of the championships at the Ballerup Super Arena after a bronze in the team sprint.

It was his first major global event since winning three gold medals at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and marked a successful comeback from a serious hip injury sustained in a crash the previous year.

Hoy’s world success was his third in four years in the keirin (Tim Ireland/PA)

It was also his third keirin world title in four years and came eight years after claiming his first rainbow jersey at the same Danish venue.

“It’s fantastic,” the 34-year-old said. “I think it makes it more special to be back here again where I won my first world title eight years ago.

“I would never have predicted then that I’d be back here in eight years’ time, let alone to win a 10th title, so I’m delighted.”

His challenge had got off to a rocky start when, after one false start in his heat, he was blocked by Malaysia’s Josiah Ng Onn Lam before falling and taking out another rider. The race was stopped and he had to have the cleat on one of his shoes repaired.

Hoy had crashed in his heat (Tim Ireland/PA)

“I certainly didn’t enjoy being dumped on my backside in the first round, that was out of order,” he said. “I was annoyed but thankfully I wasn’t hurt and got back on the bike.”

Hoy took his haul of world titles to 11 with another keirin victory in Melbourne in 2012, the same year in which he also became Britain’s most successful Olympian in terms of gold medals won (a tally which has since been equalled by fellow cyclist Jason Kenny).