Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

The Daily Mail reports Sunderland have entered talks with Wolves over the future of on-loan defender Dion Sanderson. The 21-year-old has excelled at the Stadium of Light this season, with Sunderland hopeful they will be at the forefront of suitors should Wolves decide to sell Sanderson in the summer.

Bayern Munich have reportedly joined Tottenham and Everton in pursuit of Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez. The Sun, via Spanish outlet AS, says Bayern are leading the race for the 29-year-old, though there is not yet any agreement in place. Vazquez has previously been linked with Tottenham and Everton, but he is also believed to be open to staying at Madrid.

Chelsea are reportedly eager to lock down Thiago Silva for another year (Jon Super/PA)

The Sun also reports Chelsea are gearing up to tie defender Thiago Silva down for another year. The paper says boss Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the 36-year-old, and is desperate to extend his contract despite an injury-plagued season.

Villarreal defender Pau Torres is believed to be interested in a move to Old Trafford. According to the Manchester Evening News, United have made acquiring a new centre-back a priority for the summer transfer window, with the 24-year-old Spaniard viewed as an ideal candidate to be the long-term partner for club captain Harry Maguire. Torres is reportedly open to a move to Manchester United, however there are a number of other Premier League clubs also monitoring his situation.

Luis Suarez could be on his way back to Anfield (Adam Davy/PA)

Luis Suarez: Liverpool are interested in bringing the Atletico Madrid forward back to Anfield, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.