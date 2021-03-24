Gregor Townsend pleased to get five English-based players for Scotland duty

Scotland Captain’s Run – BT Murrayfield Stadium

Gregor Townsend has insisted Scotland secured a “satisfactory” deal to have five English-based players released for their Six Nations finale against France.

Scotland must do without Saracens wing Sean Maitland and a string of squad players for Friday night’s Paris clash, that had been delayed due to an earlier coronavirus outbreak in Les Bleus’ squad.

The Scottish Rugby Union finally brokered a deal with English club bosses on Saturday night, to allow the release of five players for a match that now sits outside the regular Test window.

Scotland will feel Maitland’s absence most keenly, but Townsend was quick to insist the SRU had managed to claw the best result from a tricky situation.

Your Scotland team to face France in the final 2021 #GuinnessSixNations match on Friday night. ? kick-off 8pm GMT? BBC One#AsOne pic.twitter.com/GcPITQtZ7b — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 24, 2021

“Look, it’s much more satisfactory than I thought it was going to be on Saturday, when none of our players were going to be available, and we were putting together a team of home-based players and Finn Russell,” said Townsend.

“I’m glad we did get a resolution that some of the players would be available – not all of them, but most of them.

“It’s a complex situation that the game was called off and put into a schedule where there are league games going on.

“In the past when Six Nations games were postponed they were played months and months later, or even in the following season.

“That’s what happened last year and in 2001 with foot and mouth.

“So to get a situation where we’re playing the week after the end of the Six Nations, that’s something the public would want.

Sean Maitland, left, has missed out for Scotland over player-release wrangles (Jane Barlow/PA)

“And in a Lions year it’s good that we’re not waiting until September or October for this match.

“So while we’ve not got all our players, everyone in our squad and our public are very keen that this game goes ahead this weekend.

“Sean Maitland was really disappointed, as was Jamie Bhatti, and the players who maybe would have come into contention.

“But the focus is now fully on the 15 and the 23 that are playing this week and are ready for this massive challenge.”

Racing 92 fly-half Finn Russell returns after concussion to take on a host of his Paris club-mates, with captain Stuart Hogg stepping back to his regular full-back role.

Racing 92 fly-half Finn Russell returns after concussion to take on a host of his Paris club-mates (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ali Price will start at nine, with Chris Harris into the centres and George Turner starting at hooker.

France are gunning for the Six Nations title having foiled Wales’ Grand Slam bid in Paris last weekend.

But Scotland could still seal their highest-ever Six Nations finish of second, should they win by more than eight points.

“We feel we’re capable of going there and getting a result,” Townsend said.

“If we do deliver an 80-minute performance we’d be more than just competitive.

“The match against France provides us with an opportunity to finish the Six Nations in our highest position in its history." Gregor Townsend has named his @Scotlandteam for #FRAvSCO on Friday night. Read the full story ⤵️ — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 24, 2021

“We didn’t fire many shots against them in November but that game was right down to the wire.

“I’d hope they would know we’re a tough opponent for them.

“I think it’s an important game for Finn (Russell), given that he plays in France. I’m sure it’s a game he looks forward to more than any other in the year.