Finn Russell returns from concussion for Scotland Six Nations clash with France

Finn Russell returned from concussion for Scotland’s Guinness Six Nations trip to France on Friday night.

The livewire fly-half stepped in to lead Scotland’s backline, with boss Gregor Townsend’s side shorn of a number of English-based stars.

Ali Price will start at nine, with Chris Harris into the centres, while George Turner starts at hooker.

Scotland were only allowed to select five English-based players due to a deal with Gallagher Premiership bosses as this delayed match now sits outside the Test window.

The likes of Saracens wing Sean Maitland have missed out, but head coach Townsend is determined not to dwell on the absentees.

France will be gunning for the Six Nations title having denied Wales a Grand Slam last weekend, but Scotland could finish second themselves.

“The match against France provides us with an opportunity to finish the Six Nations in our highest position in its history,” said Townsend.

“This is a great opportunity for us to take on France, at home in Paris, as they also look to end the championship on a high.

“Both teams have needed to manage a short six-day turnaround and we have used this week to regroup and focus on putting in our best performance of the competition so far, which we will need to deliver if we are to leave Paris with a victory.