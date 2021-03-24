EFL returns no positive Covid-19 tests for first time

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch hailed the hard work of the competition's clubs in reducing infections to zero

No positive samples were returned in the latest round of EFL coronavirus testing, with its chief executive Trevor Birch describing the results as “a testament to the hard work and efforts of all clubs”.

The twice-weekly test programme included 5,524 players and staff from the 72 clubs, and it marks the first time that all concerned tested negative for Covid-19.

It is an impressive turnaround after there were calls for a mid-season “circuit-breaker” last December to tackle a worrying rise in infections.

Birch said: “Today’s results are a testament to the hard work and efforts of all EFL clubs during what has been a particularly challenging period.

One year on from the first Covid-19 lockdown, the EFL can confirm that it has recorded zero positive test results for the first time.#EFL https://t.co/rDqCUhhkbz — EFL Communications (@EFL_Comms) March 24, 2021

“For 12 months we, like the rest of the society, have been dictated to by this virus. However, the stringent protocols implemented across the board have ensured that we are now able to turn our attention to returning to a certain level of normality.

“Our focus must be on maintaining this low transmission rate and then ensure supporters can return in full as quickly as is safe to do so.

“Football remains one of the most heavily regulated areas of crowd management, with EFL clubs already demonstrating they can stage matches safely during a successful pilot programme earlier in the season.”