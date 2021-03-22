The sporting weekend in pictures

France denied Wales the Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam (David Niviere/PA)

Wales were agonisingly denied the Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam by a last-gasp France try while England collapsed to their joint worst finish in the competition’s history after losing in Ireland.

Manchester City kept their quadruple bid alive as they defeated Everton to reach the FA Cup semi-finals where they will face Chelsea at Wembley next month after the Blues overcame Sheffield United.

Leicester beat Manchester United to reach the last four for the first time in 39 years and the Foxes will play Southampton, who made light work of neighbouring Bournemouth.

Tottenham rebounded from their Europa League exit by beating Aston Villa to keep their top-four hopes alive but the pressure has intensified on Steve Bruce after Newcastle’s heavy defeat at Brighton.

Virat Kohli’s 80 not out and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s two for 15 proved decisive as India claimed a Twenty20 series victory over England after prevailing in a high-scoring decider.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best pictures from the sporting weekend.

Wales were pipped at the post by France in a thriller in Paris (David Niviere/PA)

England were outclassed by Ireland in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Scotland put Italy to the sword (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ilkay Gundogan, right, opened the scoring for Manchester City as they defeated Everton in the FA Cup (Jon Super/PA)

Kelechi Iheanacho, right, bagged a brace as Leicester defeated Manchester United to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1982 (Ian Walton/PA)

Tottenham bounced back from their Europa League humiliation by beating Aston Villa (Rui Vieira/PA)

Steve Bruce is under more pressure after Newcastle’s defeat at Brighton (Clive Rose/PA)

Alfredo Morelos scored his first Old Firm derby goal for Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Gemma Evans, centre, helped Bristol City move off the bottom of the WSL after a 1-1 draw at Tottenham (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Lionel Messi bagged a brace on his record-breaking 768th appearance for Barcelona (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Virat Kohli was in scintillating form in India’s deciding T20 against England (Ajit Solanki/AP)