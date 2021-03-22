The key questions ahead of France’s Guinness Six Nations finale against Scotland

France seized a dramatic win against Wales to stay in the title chase

The 2021 Guinness Six Nations will draw to a close when France host Scotland in their delayed round three appointment on Friday night, with Wales anxious spectators knowing that they could yet be crowned champions.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the permutations surrounding the Stade de France showdown.

Why are France playing Scotland on Friday?

An outbreak of coronavirus spread through the France camp following last month’s victory over Ireland, infecting 12 players and a number of staff including head coach Fabien Galthie. It forced the postponement of the original match on February 28 and since then France have lost to England and ended Wales’ Grand Slam march, placing them within sight of the Six Nations title.

What do they need to do to win?

Antoine Dupont will need to be at his best if France are to win the title (Brian Lawless/PA)

Even for a team of France’s ability, it is a tall order. Les Bleus require a bonus-point victory and a winning margin of at least 21 points to clinch their first title since 2010 and leave Wales empty handed. If they secure a bonus-point win and prevail by exactly 20 points, the title will be decided by tournament try-count between France and Wales. Anything less – or Scotland win or draw – and Wales are crowned champions.

What happens if the try counts are the same?

History would be made with the title being shared for the first time. Wales have currently scored five tries more than France, and should overall points totals, the countries’ points differences and try-counts finish level, then the rivals will finish joint first.

Surely France will defeat Scotland?

Gregor Townsend engineered France’s downfall in 1999 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s dismal record in Paris certainly suggests so, as following 10 visits they are still seeking a first Six Nations victory in the French capital, which they last stormed in 1999. Gregor Townsend was inspired at fly-half that day – he later described it as his favourite day in the jersey – and he returns in the role of head coach. Scotland have endured a frustrating tournament, the brilliance they showed against England on the opening weekend offset by losses to Wales and Ireland.

And will they do enough to clinch the title?

???????? Dernière semaine tous ensemble avec pour objectif ?? Bonne semaine à toutes et à tous !#MondayMotivation #XVdeFrance #NeFaisonsXV pic.twitter.com/tC2tfeuMvh — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) March 22, 2021