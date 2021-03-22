Knee surgery puts Brooks Koepka’s Masters place in doubt

Brooks Koepka could miss the Masters

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka has had surgery on his knee and could miss the Masters.

Koepka, ranked 12th, has not competed since finishing tied for second at the WGC Workday Championship last month.

He injured his right knee while with his family in Florida, telling Golfweek he suffered a dislocation of his kneecap and ligament damage.

Only 1 way to go from here ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/cE5EH9e4tS — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) March 21, 2021

The 30-year-old went under the knife last Tuesday and is keeping an open mind regarding his participation in the Masters, which begins on April 8.

Koepka said: “Whatever my body says, I’m going to listen.”