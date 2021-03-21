Man City take on Chelsea in FA Cup semi-finals as Leicester face Southampton

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side will play Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals

Manchester City will take on Chelsea and Leicester will meet Southampton in next month’s FA Cup semi-finals.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who sit top of the Premier League and are into the final and quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and Champions League respectively, kept their unprecedented quadruple bid on course by winning 2-0 at Everton on Saturday.

City have won the FA Cup on six occasions, most recently in 2019, and they were paired with Chelsea in Sunday’s draw, a couple of hours after the Blues, eight-time winners, claimed a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United.

Leicester’s reward for their impressive 3-1 win over Manchester United at the King Power Stadium was a first FA Cup semi-final since the 1981-82 season and a clash with Southampton, whom they beat 9-0 last term.

The Foxes have never gone all the way, falling at the final hurdle in 1949, 1961, 1963 and 1969, and standing in their way of a fifth final are 1976 winners Saints, who claimed a 3-0 victory over neighbours Bournemouth on Saturday.

The semi-finals will be played at Wembley on the weekend of April 17 and 18.