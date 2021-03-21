Brown backs Kamara and Milner sees bright future – Sunday’s sporting social

Wales fall just short in Paris.

Scott Brown, Glen Kamara and James Milner

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 21.

Football

Celtic captain Scott Brown showed his support for Rangers’ Glen Kamara ahead of the Old Firm derby.

James Milner says the future is bright for Liverpool.

Calum Chambers wanted a win after Arsenal’s remarkable comeback.

Cesar Azpilicueta is looking forward to the FA Cup semi-finals.

Rugby Union

France’s stunning late rally to destroy Wales’ Grand Slam hopes got the rugby world talking.

Video referee Wayne Barnes cut a sinister figure.

Boxing

Lawrence Okolie is on top of the world.

Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora sent their congratulations.

Cricket

Milestone for Dawid Malan.

Golf

Sergio Garcia showed off his foot golf skills.

Skiing

Kirsty Muir celebrated silver in the World Cup slopestyle.

Charlie Guest went one better in the Europa Cup.

