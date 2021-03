Peter Lorimer (left) in action for Leeds

Peter Lorimer was a key member of the renowned Leeds team which rose to prominence under Don Revie during the 1960s and 1970s.

The former Scotland international midfielder, who scored a club-record 238 goals for the Elland Road outfit, has died at the age of 74 following a long-term illness.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back in pictures at the career of a man reputed to possess one of the most powerful shots in the game.

Peter Lorimer in his early days in the game as a 15-year-old inside forward at Leeds (PA)

Lorimer demonstrates his potency as he scored against Chelsea (PA)

With the Leeds team of the Revie era (PA) Back row (left to right): Paul Madeley, Alan Peacock, Jack Charlton, Norman Hunter, Mike O’Grady. Middle row: Rodney Johnson, Rodney Belfitt, Willie Bell, Gary Sprake, David Harvey, Albert Johanneson, Eddie Gray. Front row: John Giles, Jimmy Greenhoff, Paul Reaney, Terry Cooper, Billy Bremner, Mike Bates, Terry Hibbett, Peter Lorimer (PA)

Honing his art in training (PA)

Leeds team-mates (left to right) Terry Hibbitt, Gary Sprake, Peter Lorimer and Billy Bremner with the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup following a 1-0 aggregate victory over Ferencvaros in the 1968 final (PA)

The Leeds players celebrate their 1969 League Championship success with champagne and cigars in the dressing room after a 0-0 draw at Liverpool. Back row, (left to right): Mick Jones, Jack Charlton, Paul Reaney, Gary Sprake, Johnny Giles, Paul Madeley. Front row: manager Don Revie, Peter Lorimer, Billy Bremner, Eddie Gray (PA)

Lorimer reputedly boasted one of the hardest shots in football in his heyday (PA)

Lorimer is denied by Manchester United goalkeeper Alex Stepney (PA)

Lorimer celebrates victory over Arsenal in the 1972 FA Cup final with his team-mates (PA)

Peter Lorimer and Bobby Charlton walk off the pitch at Wembley after the British Three v the Common Market match in 1973 (PA)

Sunderland goalkeeper Jim Montgomery saves from Lorimer during the 1973 FA Cup final at Wembley (PA)

On international duty with Scotland at the 1974 World Cup finals, where he scored in a 2-1 win over Zaire in Dortmund. Back row (left to right): David Harvey, Jim Holton, Joe Jordan, Danny McGrain and John Blackley. Front row: Kenny Dalglish, Sandy Jardine, Peter Lorimer, Billy Bremner, David Hay and Denis Law (PA)