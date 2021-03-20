Brendan Rodgers says Leicester are working hard to close the gap

Leicester City v Sheffield United – Premier League – King Power Stadium

Boss Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester are closing the gap to become established members of the top six – but still need time.

The Foxes host Manchester United in their FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday.

Leicester are third in the Premier League, a point behind United, as they again challenge for a Champions League spot.

They finished fifth last season, beaten to fourth by United on the final day, but Rodgers knows they are getting closer.

He said: “I think there’s a way to go, it’s not an easy step to go from where we were. As time progresses the players are gaining that belief.

“There’s a huge shift in mindset to be challenging and disrupt the top six, a huge change in mentality to be able to do that.

“You don’t just click your fingers and it happens. It’s something day-by-day and week-by-week they are getting better at.

“If I look at that side of it now it makes us happy but we have to continue to develop that and the belief is important.”

Rodgers remains without the injured James Maddison and Harvey Barnes but Kelechi Iheanacho has seven goals in his last eight games.

The striker has previously struggled for consistency since his £25million move from Manchester City in 2017 but has begun to lift the goalscoring pressure off Jamie Vardy, who has just one in his last 15 outings.

Kelechi Iheanacho is in good form (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)

“He’s got huge personality,” Rodgers said. “He respects his life as a footballer, respect his friendships he has within the team and appreciates all the support he gets from everyone.

“He trains so hard and is like any player, when they are confident they play the game to a new level and another dimension. That is where he is at. He has been really productive but he knows he has to continue with that.