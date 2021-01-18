Cleveland Browns tumble out as Kansas City Chiefs go through to AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is embraces by his team-mates

The Kansas City Chiefs held off a second-half Cleveland Browns fightback without star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to go through to the AFC Championship game.

Mahomes suffered a concussion in the third quarter, after struggling with a toe injury during the game, and the Chiefs had to finish the game with Chad Henne at quarterback.

Last year’s Super Bowl winners took an early lead, going 6-0 up after Mahomes opened the scoring with a touchdown he took himself as he deftly avoided the Browns defence, but they missed the extra point.

At the start of the second quarter Travis Kelce got the touchdown from a Mahomes pass to take the Chiefs to a 13-3 lead, with Harrison Butker kicking a 50-yard field goal, before they extended their lead before half time to 16 points.

The Browns had to wait for their first score, but drove in eight plays through 77 yards before Baker Mayfield threw to Jarvis Landry for a touchdown to close the gap to just nine points.

The Cleveland comeback continued after Mahomes was forced from the field, with Kareem Hunt scoring to cut the Chiefs’ lead to five.

The Chief secured victory in the final moments when Chad Henne ran it long and almost reached the marker, before sending a short pass to Tyreek Hill on the next play to convert for the first down and the game.