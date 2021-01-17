Manchester United stay top as neighbours City move second

Liverpool v Manchester United – Premier League – Anfield

Manchester United preserved their place at the top of the Premier League despite a forgettable goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

United had the better of the chances with home goalkeeper Alisson Becker twice coming to his side’s rescue to deny Bruno Fernandes in the second half.

Worryingly for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp it marked his side’s fourth consecutive league game without a win as, despite a number of chances, they failed to find their cutting edge.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are without a win in four league games (Paul Ellis/PA)

Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Xherdan Shaqiri and Andy Robertson all failed to convert, while home debutant Thiago Alcantara could not find a way through.

Arguably United’s best chance saw Alisson deflect a drive from Paul Pogba, while the under-employed David De Gea palmed away an effort from Thiago.

John Stones scored twice as Manchester City moved up to second in the table with a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Raheem Sterling wrapped up Manchester City’s 4-0 win (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling also hit fine goals as City overpowered a Palace side missing chief inspiration Wilfried Zaha at the Etihad Stadium.

In contrast to Liverpool’s poor form it marked City’s fifth consecutive league win and continued the re-emergence of Stones, who opened the scoring after 26 minutes following some brilliant work by Kevin De Bruyne.

Gundogan fired into the top corner 11 minutes into the second half and Stones lashed home a rebound for the third before Sterling wrapped up victory with a stoppage-time free-kick.

Tanguy Ndombele wrapped up Tottenham’s 3-1 win at Bramall Lane (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tanguy Ndombele produced a delicious finish to seal a valuable 3-1 win for Tottenham at rock-bottom Sheffield United.

The club’s record signing produced an outrageous flicked finish at a vital point of the second half to restore Spurs’ two-goal lead and help them clinch just their second Premier League win in seven.