James Harden at home in Brooklyn as Nets defeat Orlando Magic 122-115

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden

The NBA’s newest ‘super team’ have wasted no time in giving the league a glimpse of what they are capable of, with James Harden marking a successful debut with the Brooklyn Nets.

Harden and Kevin Durant combined for 74 points as the Nets, who were without Kyrie Irving, defeated the Orlando Magic 122-115.

Orlando, behind 34 points from Nikola Vucevic, did well to keep in touch with Brooklyn the whole way, but the Nets’ new-look offence was simply too much for the Magic to handle.

The victory marked Brooklyn’s third win in a row as they improved to fifth in the Eastern Conference.

The San Antonio Spurs had no sympathy for Harden’s former team, steamrolling the Houston Rockets 103-91.

The Spurs were able to recover from a slow start, outscoring the Rockets by 21 points over the final three quarters.

Jakob had himself a GAME! ? season-high 13 PTS | 11 REB | 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/T3WIRuqnou — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 17, 2021

DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 24, while Christian Wood posted 24 points and 18 rebounds for the Rockets.

The Memphis Grizzlies repelled a late flurry from the Philadelphia 76ers to increase their winning streak to four.

The Sixers outscored the Grizzlies by 10 points in the fourth, but a missed three from Tyrese Maxey at the buzzer sealed Memphis’ 106-104 victory.

It was also a close affair between the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors, with the Raptors holding on for a 116-113 win.

Norman Powell picked up 24 points off the bench for Toronto, while Charlotte’s Gordon Hayward led all scorers with 25.