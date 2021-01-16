Root’s masterclass and Antonio’s celebration – Saturday’s sporting social

Joe Root and Michail Antonio

Cricket

Joe Root took centre stage again in Sri Lanka.

Sam Billings and Ben Stokes enjoyed Root’s efforts.

Roooooooooot ? — Sam Billings (@sambillings) January 16, 2021

Moeen Ali emerged from isolation.

And he had some support from a former skipper.

Great to see Moeen Ali back from isolation … whatever happens this next few days i would play him in the next Test … England are going to need him this year and it’s a perfect chance to get him back in against Sri Lanka before the Indian trip … #SLvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 16, 2021

You’ve spelled my name wrong, son!

Kevin Pietersen soon turned his attention back to his recent safari adventures.

I took this on our final evening in SA. How many species can you see and name them? pic.twitter.com/eXce5kKYWV — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) January 16, 2021

Football

Michail Antonio’s goal celebration was a talking point…

WHO ELSE?@WestHam's sole frontman doesn't take long to get on the scoresheet ⚽️#PLonPrime #WHUBUR pic.twitter.com/feCDxjco2T — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) January 16, 2021

Wayne Rooney definitely won’t be picking Rio Ferdinand up for training any more after retiring as a player to take permanent charge of Derby.

Morning Wazza…Enjoy ya breakfast x pic.twitter.com/Oa7eBsTGkY — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 16, 2021

"This kid inspired a generation of young footballers." ? "He's a great person and a great teammate." ? "He was a top talent but he was prepared to play for the team." ?@rioferdy5 and @GlennHoddle praise Wayne Rooney, after he announced his retirement from football… pic.twitter.com/2OFlpOZJLH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 16, 2021

Mesut Ozil and Rooney crossed paths in the Premier League a few times.

Little did he know…

Honestly , I thought he was Geography and History student ! Until he trained. https://t.co/mYN9EY37Oj — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 16, 2021

Free agent Daniel Sturridge is ‘ready’.

Mauricio Pochettino gave an update on his health after testing positive for Covid-19.

Tim Krul returned from isolation in style!

Back home with my girls after 10 days isolation.. Thank you for all the well wishes feeling much better today.. Good luck @NorwichCityFC this afternoon vs Cardiff. Can’t wait to be back ??⛄️?#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/m37lRqMx2E — Tim Krul (@TimKrul) January 16, 2021

Colourful scenes (or not) in Turkey.

It was snowing in Istanbul during the Basaksehir – Sivasspor game and Sivasspor thought wearing white would be a good idea. Yes, there are actually two sides in this photo – look closely and Sivasspor players are there. ??‍♂️??‍♂️??‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LBV1Zi14Fp — Çetin Cem Yılmaz (@cetincem) January 16, 2021

Tennis

Heather Watson was one of those having to self-isolate ahead of the Australian Open.

One person on the flight I was on from Abu Dhabi tested positive. So now everyone else who was on that flight has a 14 day quarantine where we are NOT allowed out our rooms. The same happened on one of the chartered flights from Los Angeles. 2 flights… so far pic.twitter.com/3JfkjqETwu — Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) January 16, 2021

Laura Robson eyed up a move.

Anyone else spending a ludicrous amount of time on rightmove at the moment? — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) January 16, 2021

Yulia Putintseva had company for her quarantine…

Been trying to change the room for a 2 hours already ! And no one came to help due to quarantine situation??‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LAowgWqw58 — Yulia Putintseva (@PutintsevaYulia) January 16, 2021

Serena Williams was in selfie mode.

Formula One

Mercedes celebrated four years since Valtteri Bottas signed up.

Max Verstappen was training ahead of the 2021 season.

Jenson Button issued a come-and-get-me plea to Formula One teams on behalf of his son.

Boxing

Evertonian cruiserweight Tony Bellew also paid tribute to Rooney.

Was there watching from the start and now as a friend I’m wishing you as much success in retirement as you’ve had in your playing days! Good luck lad! ??? @WayneRooney pic.twitter.com/7CScpzntiw — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) January 16, 2021

Campbell Hatton’s debut is on its way.

Putting in the weekend work . 7 weeks to go ? pic.twitter.com/0lPlmfQOsp — Campbell Hatton (@CampbellHatton) January 16, 2021

Darts

Gerwyn Price loved his morning on Soccer AM.

What a way to celebrate!

"Went back to the room, doughnuts, Kebab and sleep" ?? The way @Gezzyprice celebrated becoming a World Champion ? pic.twitter.com/Fi2GbqTXVN — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 16, 2021

Rugby player, darts player, footballer player?

One of the best performances we've had in the JAR Arena for some time! ?@Gezzyprice just smashes any sport he does ? pic.twitter.com/arAQbrgMwu — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 16, 2021

