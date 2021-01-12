Romain Grosjean’s hand dressings removed six weeks after fireball crash

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

The extend of the 34-year-old Frenchman’s injuries were revealed after he hit a steel barrier in November’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Romain Grosjean has revealed his hands are no longer in bandages
Romain Grosjean has revealed his hands are no longer in bandages

Romain Grosjean has revealed his hands are no longer in bandages just six weeks after he cheated death at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Grosjean’s Haas erupted into flames when he penetrated a steel barrier at 140mph on the opening lap of the race on November 29.

The French driver, 34, scrambled to escape his burning cockpit for almost half-a-minute before he was airlifted to hospital.

He was released after three nights, and has since been recovering from the extraordinary accident at his home in Geneva, Switzerland.

On Tuesday, he provided an update on his condition by posting an image of his bandage-free hands to Twitter while holding his pet cat, Petrus.

“Dressing fully off and Petrus happy,” he wrote, revealing for the first time the extent of the burns on his left hand.

Grosjean was forced to miss the final two races of his career following the injuries he sustained in the accident.

Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, expect to complete its investigation into Grosjean’s crash by the end of this month.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News