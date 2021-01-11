The sporting weekend in pictures

Crawley Town v Leeds United – Emirates FA Cup – Third Round – People’s Pension Stadium

The FA Cup third round took centre-stage this weekend with eighth-tier Marine hosting Tottenham and Sky Bet League Two Crawley shocking Leeds.

Elsewhere, Bristol underlined their Gallagher Premiership title credentials by beating reigning champions Exeter 20-7 at Sandy Park.

Paddy Jackson landed a tricky conversion in the final minute to rescue a 27-27 draw for London Irish at The Stoop that extended Harlequins’ victory drought to over a month.

In racing, Paul Nicholls enjoyed another memorable Saturday after saddling seven winners across the three jump meetings in Britain, while Secret Reprieve provided proud Welshman Evan Williams with victory in the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow.

Marine’s Neil Kengni rattled the Tottenham crossbar with the scores goalless (Martin Rickett/PA)

But Spurs went on to win 5-0 with youngster Alfie Devine, right, grabbing a debut goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

There were even a smattering of supporters able to watch from their back gardens (Martin Rickett/PA)

League Two Crawley were shock 3-0 winners against Leeds (Adam Davy/PA)

Town even handed a debut to former TOWIE star Mark Wright (Adam Davy/PA)

Jason Steele atoned for an earlier error by making four saves in the shoot-out as Brighton avoided a cup upset at League Two Newport (Nick Potts/PA)

Tributes were left outside Manchester City’s ground to their player Colin Bell, who died earlier this week (Mike Egerton/PA)

Alfredo Morelos’ brace at 10-man Aberdeen helped Rangers move 22 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership (Jane Barlow/PA)

Bristol Bears’ Ratu Naulago celebrates after the final whistle against Exeter (Simon Galloway/PA)

Paddy Jackson earned a late draw for London Irish at Harlequins (Andrew Matthews/PA)

McFabulous, ridden by Harry Cobden, on the way to victory at Kempton (Alan Crowhurst/PA)