Kawhi Leonard stars as the Clippers secure comeback win against the Bulls

Kawhi Leonard starred in the Los Angeles Clippers' victory

Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points – including 21 in the third quarter – as the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to see off the Chicago Bulls 130-127.

Chicago had opened up a handy lead early on and were ahead by seven at half-time before Leonard’s big 12 minutes helped pull the sides level at 94-94.

One of his five three-pointers in the third saw Leonard pass 10,000 career points, while Paul George got 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for the Clippers, and Zach LaVine top-scored for the Bulls with 45.

? 35 PTS / 14-22 FG / 7-9 3FG@kawhileonard went to work. pic.twitter.com/qS2attQDXN — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 11, 2021

Anthony Davis scored 27 and LeBron James added 18 as the Los Angeles Lakers saw off the Houston Rockets 120-102.

The Lakers pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring their opponents 40-25, while Markieff Morris and DeMarcus Cousins were both ejected in the first half.

He returned to the floor and made his presence known. #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/INNezqbu6D — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 11, 2021

Kevin Durant returned from the sidelines after a potential exposure to Covid-19, but his 36 points were not enough as the Brooklyn Nets were downed by the Oklahoma City Thunder 129-116, while Nikola Jokic had a relatively quiet night but his numbers of 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists helped the Denver Nuggets to a 114-89 win over the New York Knicks.

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Timberwolves won for the first time in eight with a 96-88 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, and the Utah Jazz saw off the Detroit Pistons 96-86.