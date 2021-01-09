Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze watches QPR in apparent breach of Covid-19 rules

Queens Park Rangers v Fulham Ã¢ÂÂ Emirates FA Cup Ã¢ÂÂ Third Round Ã¢ÂÂ Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Eberechi Eze paid his former club QPR a visit on Saturday in a move which may not go down well with his current side Crystal Palace.

The winger, who joined Palace from Rangers for £20million this summer, sat in the directors’ box at Loftus Road as the Hoops played Fulham in the FA Cup, behind closed doors.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson this week made it clear to his players that no further breaches of Government coronavirus guidelines will be accepted after captain Luka Milivojevic breached the rules on New Year’s Eve.

Eze (left) watched his old side lose 2-0 to Fulham (Tess Derry/PA)

Milivojevic issued an apology on Wednesday after his household mixed with Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic and his family.

It is understood Eze was a guest of QPR, with the visit approved by the FA subject to social distancing protocols being followed.

QPR boss Mark Warburton said: “I’ve no idea whether he broke protocols or not. You’d have to ask our health and safety officer because that’s above my pay-grade.