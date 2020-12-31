Robert Lewandowski reflects on successful year – New Year’s Eve sporting social

Lucy Bronze enjoyed a stellar year.

Robert Lewandowski enjoyed a great 2020
Robert Lewandowski enjoyed a great 2020

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from the last day of 2020.

Football

2020 wasn’t a great year for most – but it turned out OK for Robert Lewandowski.

And Lucy Bronze!

Happy birthday, Sir Alex.

And to Steve Bruce.

A haircut to end the year for Paul Pogba.

Not much change at the top of Premier League to end 2020.

Look who’s back in training Villa fans.

Jumping into 2021.

A new addition to the Kane family.

Cricket

Steve Smith was honoured with a huge accolade.

Michael Vaughan started the Ashes fighting talk.

Kevin or Dylan?

Kane Williamson timed his ascent perfectly.

David Warner x acting.

Darts

Barry is “chuffed to bits”.

Rugby League

England captain Steph Houghton congratulated Rob Burrow on his MBE.

Athletics

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill enjoyed her last run of 2020.

Formula One

Nico Hulkenburg was reflecting on 2020.

Romain Grosjean has seen enough fire for one year!

Golf

Throwback from Henrik Stenson.

