Burnley’s new owners pledge to back Sean Dyche

Burnley’s new American owners are “fully prepared” to back manager Sean Dyche, according to chairman Alan Pace.

ALK Capital have completed their takeover of the Clarets, acquiring a controlling 84 per cent stake in the club, after the deal was approved and ratified by the Premier League.

Pace, who succeeds Mike Garlick as chairman, revealed ALK had been “very, very big fans” of Dyche “for some time” – and stand ready to give the green light to fresh investment in the squad during the January transfer window.

“The longevity and the stability of the management side has been something that has been very impactful from our prospective,” said Pace, the former chief executive of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake.

“(Both) of the playing style and the ability of being able to perform at the level that they have.”

Pace, 53, said in an interview with Burnley club media: “We are very prepared to come in and support Sean and the management team.

New Burnley chairman Alan Pace (centre) with ALK Capital partners Mike Smith (left) and Stuart Hunt (Burnley FC Handout/PA)

“We need time to get in and understand what their needs are, what they have been planning for, what the decisions were which they have taken so far and where they are desiring to go to – but we are fully prepared to back the manager.”

The takeover was completed through ALK’s sports investment arm Velocity Sports Partners.

Garlick, who had held just less than 50 per cent of the club’s shares, will remain on the board of directors and felt the deal represented a “natural progression” for Burnley.

Pace, a dual British American national, is set to take an “active role” in the club, will be moving to the area and aims to improve Burnley’s global standing as part of Premier League brand.

I couldn't be more excited to get to work and begin this new chapter for @BurnleyOfficial #UTC https://t.co/SWoCOZhGKp — Alan Pace (@AlanPaceBFC) December 31, 2020

“What attracted us specifically to Burnley had a lot to do with the passion of the fans, the quality of the club and the way that it had been managed, the longevity of the coaching staff and the ability for us to see a path to growth,” the American said.

“For us, we would not do anything that is not on a long-term basis – this is not a short ‘buy-to-flip’ opportunity. This is very much something we have a passion for ourselves.

“We are looking for the opportunity to be involved for years to come, this is something we are excited about.”

Could Burnley manager Sean Dyche be set for a January spending spree? (Dave Thompson/PA)

Dyche guided Burnley to 1-0 home win over bottom club Sheffield United on Tuesday night, which leaves them 16th, now five points clear of the relegation zone.

Commenting on the possibility of adding to his injury-reduced squad, and speaking before confirmation of ALK’s completed takeover, Dyche had been somewhat cautious.

“If there are things in the market we think we can align, we will. If there’s not, we’ll keep operating with the group we’ve got,” the Burnley manager said

“If you’ve got money available to spend you can only spend it on the players that are available.