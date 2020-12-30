Worcester-Harlequins off with several Quins players having to self-isolate

Seven Quins players are in a 10-day isolation period.

Harlequins' game at Worcester is off (Mike Egerton/PA)
Harlequins’ Gallagher Premiership clash at Worcester, due to take place on Friday, has been cancelled due to the London club’s inability to field a full front row as a result of contact tracing for coronavirus.

Quins returned a positive test for Covid-19 after their Boxing day defeat by Bristol and now an additional six players have been forced to self-isolate, whittling down their options at prop and hooker.

“In accordance with PHE guidelines, the seven players will now go into a 10-day isolation period,” a Harlequins statement read.

