Lewis Hamilton knighted and Rob Burrow made MBE in New Year Honours list

Lewis Hamilton and Rob Burrow

Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in the New Year Honours list after another stellar year for the Formula One star, while former Leeds Rhinos rugby league player Rob Burrow has been made an MBE.

Hamilton, 35, equalled Michael Schumacher’s record of seven Formula One titles in 2020 and also surpassed the German’s record number of career race wins. The Mercedes star was also voted the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year earlier this month.

Burrow, 38, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December last year. His MBE is in recognition of services to his sport but also to raising MND awareness during the coronavirus pandemic.

His former team-mate, current Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield, ran seven marathons in seven days to raise funds for the MND Association on Burrow’s behalf, with the total now well over £2.5million.

Burrow said: “2020 has taught us all to appreciate the gifts we have and it is my honour and privilege to accept this award on behalf of all the MND community.

“I hope it gives people hope that we are not ignored and the drive for more research and support to end MND will not stop.”

Absolute amazing man https://t.co/KF4FJSBgyK — Rob Burrow (@Rob7Burrow) December 24, 2020

Also included in the list are former footballers Jimmy Greaves and Ron Flowers, who are the last surviving members of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad to be honoured. They have been made MBEs.

Bob Champion, who won the 1981 Grand National on Aldaniti while recovering from cancer, has been awarded a CBE for his charitable work at the Bob Champion Cancer Trust.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter has been awarded an OBE, while the team’s captain, Joe Simmonds, is made an MBE.

Barry Hearn, the chairman of the World Snooker Tour and the Professional Darts Corporation, has been awarded an OBE for services to sport, while the chairman of football’s National League Brian Barwick receives the same award.

Matt Hampson, who was paralysed from the neck down during a training session with the England Under-21 rugby union team in 2005, has been recognised with an OBE for services to charity through his foundation which supports others who suffer catastrophic injuries in sport.

Damian Hopley, the chief executive of the Rugby Players Association, has been made an MBE.

Bob Champion has been awarded a CBE (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Three top horseracing administrators have been recognised, with Racecourse Association chairman Maggie Carver being awarded a CBE, outgoing British Horseracing Authority chief executive Nick Rust awarded an OBE and former Professional Jockeys Association chairman Nigel Payne made an MBE.

Gill Coultard, the first woman to win 100 senior England football caps, receives an MBE, as does former Wales international Alan Curtis, a former player and coach at Championship side Swansea.

Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup tennis captain Anne Keothavong receives an MBE for services to her sport.

Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong has been made an MBE (Philip Toscano/PA)

John McGuinness, one of the most successful riders in the history of the Isle of Man TT motorcycle races, has been awarded an MBE.