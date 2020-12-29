Liverpool bring in Andreas Schlumberger as head of recovery and performance

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

The 54-year-old arrives from Schalke.

Jurgen Klopp, pictured, is reunited with Andreas Andreas Schlumberger
Jurgen Klopp, pictured, is reunited with Andreas Andreas Schlumberger

Liverpool have appointed Andreas Schlumberger as the club’s new head of recovery and performance.

The 54-year-old, who worked with manager Jurgen Klopp during a four-year spell at Borussia Dortmund until 2015, joins the Reds from Schalke, where he was head of fitness and prevention.

Liverpool said on their official website: “This newly-created specialist role will support and work in close collaboration with the current performance, medical and rehabilitation leadership.”

Schlumberger has held similar roles at Bayern Munich, Borussia Monchengladbach and Nurnberg and has also worked with the German Football Association, supporting the younger age groups.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News