Liverpool bring in Andreas Schlumberger as head of recovery and performance

Jurgen Klopp, pictured, is reunited with Andreas Andreas Schlumberger

Liverpool have appointed Andreas Schlumberger as the club’s new head of recovery and performance.

The 54-year-old, who worked with manager Jurgen Klopp during a four-year spell at Borussia Dortmund until 2015, joins the Reds from Schalke, where he was head of fitness and prevention.

Liverpool said on their official website: “This newly-created specialist role will support and work in close collaboration with the current performance, medical and rehabilitation leadership.”