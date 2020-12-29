Football rumours from the media

Diego Costa and Wilfried Zaha

What the papers say

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is being chased by AC Milan, according to The Sun. Milan are the current Serie A leaders but are thought to still want more firepower. Zaha, who scored from a brilliant volley in Palace’s 1-1 draw with Leicester on Monday, now has eight goals and two assists from just 14 games. Rather than be concerned by the Ivorian’s age, Milan see the 28-year-old as a player at the height of his powers.

Arsenal are contemplating a surprise move for former Chelsea forward Diego Costa, according to Spanish outlet AS. With reports saying Costa has been told he can leave Atletico Madrid in January – six months before the end of his contract – the Gunners are being mentioned as one of the keenest clubs to sign him as Mikel Arteta seeks to rectify a lack of potency up front. The 32-year-old, who returned to Atletico from Chelsea in 2018, has been plagued by injuries in recent years.

Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos could be on his way to Spurs (Nick Potts/PA)

Tottenham could make a play for veteran defender Sergio Ramos as his contract stand-off with Real Madrid continues, the Daily Mail reports. The 34-year-old is in the final year of his contract, and manager Zinedine Zidane has made seemingly indifferent comments about his future at the club. Jose Mourinho is said to be keen to reunite with Ramos at Spurs, while Paris St-Germain are also said to be interested.

Newcastle are keen to bolster their depth with loan signings in January, with Manchester United defender Brandon Williams at the top of their wish list, according to the Evening Chronicle. The Magpies’ buying power will be restricted after their summer purchases and a loss of revenue amid the pandemic, and 20-year-old Williams has caught the eye of manager Steve Bruce.

Real Madrid’s Isco is a target for Everton and possibly Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Everton and Arsenal are keen on Spain midfielder Isco, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 28-year-old is set to leave Real Madrid, and has a preference for England over the Serie A. Isco’s opportunities have been on a downward swing of late, and he is reportedly itching for a move to gain more time on the pitch.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Hakan Calhanoglu: The 26-year-old Turkey midfielder could be on his way of AC Milan as contract negotiations bog down, Gazzetta dello Sport reports.

