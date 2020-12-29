Buffalo Bills humiliate Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shouts from the sideline in the first half

Coach Bill Belichick suffered the worst home loss of his career as his New England Patriots were humbled 38-9 by the Buffalo Bills who moved to 12-3.

Josh Allen had four touchdowns as he completed 27 of his 36 passes for 320 yards, with the third-year quarterback again ably assisted by wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who had nine catches for 145 yards and three scores.

The game started quietly enough and the first quarter wrapped with the AFC East enemies tied at 3-3 before both sides scored early in the second to make it 10-9.

The Patriots were then kept scoreless as the visitors claimed four touchdowns and New England quarterback Cam Newton suffered the ignominy of being benched halfway through the third quarter.

The loss ensures the Patriots, who had already been ruled out of the post-season, will finish their campaign with a losing record for the first time since 1999, when Belichick joined forces with a rookie called Tom Brady.