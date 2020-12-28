Man City match at Everton postponed after tests reveal more positive Covid cases

Manchester City's match at Everton has been postponed after further positive Covid-19 cases at the club

An outbreak of further positive Covid-19 cases at Manchester City has forced their Premier League trip to Everton to be postponed just four hours before kick-off.

Three days after Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus were among four individuals to return positive tests the club announced another round of testing had “returned a number of positive cases”.

City lodged a request to postpone the match on Monday morning with confirmation coming around 4pm after a hastily-arranged Premier League board meeting.

“With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond,” said a statement from City.

“Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, has decided to postpone the fixture.”

The Premier League, in agreeing to the postponement, insisted the health of players and staff was paramount.

“The board agreed to rearrange the game as a precaution, and further testing will now take place tomorrow,” said a statement.

“The decision has been taken with the health of players and staff the priority.”

Man City's fixture at Everton, due to be played at 20:00 GMT this evening, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting Full statement: https://t.co/1acm2JUr69#EVEMCI pic.twitter.com/IoFWEPdkC2 — Premier League (@premierleague) December 28, 2020

Second-placed Everton, who could have gone level on points with neighbours Liverpool at the top of the table with a victory, had no say in the decision to postpone the match.

Having to call off the game at such a late stage was also a huge disappointment to 2,000 supporters as Goodison Park is one of only two Premier League grounds – the other being Anfield – to be allowed to admit fans.

“Following a Premier League board meeting this afternoon Everton Football Club has been informed that tonight’s fixture against Manchester City has been postponed on medical grounds due to an increase in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Manchester City squad,” said a Toffees statement.

“Supporters who were successful in getting match tickets through the club’s ballot for the fixture are advised not to travel to the stadium.

“An alternative date and kick off time has yet to be decided but will be confirmed on evertonfc.com as soon as possible.”

Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker were the first two City players to test positive (Martin Rickett/PA)

The fixture is only the second Premier League game to be called off due to positive tests for coronavirus.

The match between Aston Villa and Newcastle, due to be played on December 4, was postponed due to cases within the Newcastle camp.

A day after Walker and Jesus’ positive tests were announced, City played Newcastle at home on Boxing Day, winning 2-0.

The Premier League statement added: “The Premier League continues to have full confidence in its protocols and rules, and the way in which all clubs are implementing them.

“The League wishes those with Covid-19 a safe and speedy recovery and will rearrange the postponed fixture against Everton in due course.”

City’s training ground has been closed for the foreseeable future with the rest of the squad having to undergo extensive further testing before any potential return can be considered.

“All positive cases involving players and staff will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine,” continued City’s statement.

“The first team training ground at City Football Academy will close for an indeterminate period, with the squad and associated bubble undergoing testing before any decision is made for training to resume.”

As you guys can see it's clearly not over yet.. please remember to follow the rules and keep you and your family safe ❤️??❤️?? https://t.co/6FfBolvD7I — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) December 28, 2020

City’s next match is due to be at Chelsea on Sunday, which is then followed by their Carabao Cup semi-final against derby rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday January 6.