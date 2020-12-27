Tom Brady dominant as Buccaneers secure first playoff spot since 2007

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions

Tom Brady was at his ageless best as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers romped to a 47-7 victory over the Detroit Lions.

The 43-year-old quarterback threw for four touchdowns and 348 yards in just one half as the Buccaneers secured their first playoff appearance since 2007.

The Lions were outmatched from the kickoff, with Brady immediately driving downfield and connecting with Rob Gronkowski to open the scoring after just six plays.

It’s been a long time coming. Now the real work begins ? pic.twitter.com/eUlwBWTehv — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 27, 2020

Things quickly went from bad to worse for Detroit as quarterback Matthew Stafford was forced from the field in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

Meanwhile the Lions offence failed to get out of first gear, with their only scoring play coming on a 74-yard punt return from Jamal Agnew.

San Francisco’s third-string quarterback CJ Beathard threw for three touchdowns as the 49ers upset the Arizona Cardinals 20-12.

Running back Jeff Wilson picked up 183 yards on the ground in the eight point win, while Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray threw for 247 yards but was unable to find the end zone.

The loss puts the Cardinals’ playoff hopes in jeopardy, with the side now at the mercy of other teams’ results.

The Miami Dolphins got the best of the Las Vegas Raiders in a back-and-forth affair, clinching a 26-25 win on a last-second field goal to remain in the post-season hunt.

After the Raiders took the lead on a field goal with just 20 seconds left on the clock, Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick managed to find Mack Hollins for a 41-yard completion which put Miami into scoring range.