Andy Murray handed Australian Open wild card

Andy Murray has been handed a wild card entry for February’s delayed Australian Open.

The 33-year-old will be back in Melbourne two years after playing what he feared could have proven his final professional match.

The five-time Australian Open runner-up lost in five sets to Roberto Bautista Agut while suffering from chronic hip pain in the first round in 2019.

Here's a Christmas present for you ? ?? @andy_murray will kick off 2021 at the @delraybeachopen! ? — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 25, 2020

The world number 122 continues to battle on having reversed his retirement plans following extensive hip surgery, though, and has also accepted a wild card entry to the ATP event at Florida’s Delray Beach in January.

“We welcome Andy back to Melbourne with open arms,” said Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley.

“As a five-time finalist he has been an integral part of so many amazing matches and storylines in the recent history of the Australian Open.