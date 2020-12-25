Klopp covers Wham and Rashford reflects – Christmas Day’s sporting social

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Klopp covers Wham and Rashford reflects – Christmas Day’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from Christmas Day.

Christmas

Athletes around the world took to social media to send their followers season’s greetings – with Jurgen Klopp proving to be more Andrew Ridgeley than George Michael.

Marcus Rashford reflected on a big year.

Tottenham’s players made some special visits.

As did Harry Maguire.

The work didn’t stop for Tyson Fury.

Merry Christmas!

Cricket

Tributes poured in for former England and Surrey batsman John Edrich following his death at the age of 83.

It’s all about Boxing Day for Steve Smith.

Football

West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal welcomed a new arrival.

