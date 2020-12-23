Where can supporters still attend live sports events from Boxing Day?

A view of the fans at Anfield

The Government reviewed the regionalised tier system to combat the spread of coronavirus on Wednesday, with more than 40 percent of England’s population set to be in lockdown from Boxing Day.

Some sports venues however have remained in tier two of coronavirus restrictions and can welcome up to 2,000 fans.

Here, the PA news agency looks at which venues will still be able to admit fans after the latest announcement.

Premier League

Liverpool fans have been allowed into Anfield in recent weeks (Jon Super/PA)

Everton

Liverpool

Championship

Bournemouth

League One

Plymouth are among only 10 clubs in the top four leagues to be allowed in fans (Simon Galloway/PA)

Plymouth

Shrewsbury

League Two

(PA Graphics)

Barrow

Carlisle

Exeter

Harrogate

Tranmere

Women’s Super League

Bristol City (play home games in Bath which has remained in tier two)

Everton

Gallagher Premiership rugby

Exeter can still welcome supporters (David Davies/PA)

Bath

Exeter

Worcester

Horse Racing

Exeter is one of few racecourses fans are permitted to attend (David Davies/PA)