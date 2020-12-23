Sean Dyche pleased with Burnley’s progress

Sean Dyche's Burnley are unbeaten in their last four matches (Michael Regan/PA)

Sean Dyche has taken satisfaction from Burnley’s undefeated streak this month and believes his side are showing “good signs of getting back to where we think we could be”.

Burnley were thumped 5-0 at Manchester City on November 28 but an improved run of results against sides above them in the Premier League table has lifted the Clarets three points clear of the relegation zone at Christmas.

Everton and Aston Villa were held to draws while Burnley collected all three points in a surprise 1-0 win at Arsenal before edging out Wolves 2-1 on Monday night courtesy of goals from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood.

“It shows we are capable even against very good sides and Wolves are a very good side,” the Burnley manager said.

“Before the run of games we’ve just had, I don’t think many people had us down for the points we returned against Arsenal, Villa, Everton and Wolves, so to come out with eight points and unbeaten is very pleasing.

“There are good signs of getting back to where we think we could be and challenging and being effective in games. Generally, performances have been getting stronger. We’ve got to keep working hard to keep doing that.”

Next up for Burnley is a trip to Leeds, who have had some eye-catching results following promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side followed up a 5-2 home victory over Newcastle last week with a 6-2 loss to rivals Manchester United at the weekend, while they sit two places and four points above Burnley.

Dyche, though, is unconcerned about their fortunes ahead of the fixture on Sunday, as he added: “I’m not bothered about anything they do. My opinion is on ourselves.

“They’ve had an up and down season so far. On a hot day, they are hot and when they’re not, they’re not.

“The Premier League can be a bit like that anyway, regardless of styles, it can be a bumpy ride, particularly when they’ve come out of the Championship.